El resumen de Central Córdoba vs Boca, por el Torneo Apertura: el muleto de Úbeda sumó tres puntos clave en Santiago

Boca le ganó 2-1 a Central Córdoba en la última fecha del Torneo Apertura 2026. El partido se jugó en el Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades de Santiago del Estero , con arbitraje de Nazareno Arasa. Los goles fueron convertidos por Alan Velasco y Milton Giménez; Michael Santos descontó para el local.
APARECIÓ MICHAEL SANTOS Y DESCONTÓ PARA CENTRAL CÓRDOBA ANTE BOCA ⚽🇺🇾 #LPFxTNTSports Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/WM6b8WGsm3
EN UNA RÁFAGA, MILTON GIMÉNEZ PUSO EL SEGUNDO DE BOCA EN SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO ⚽🔥 #LPFxTNTSports Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/6QQocLGzvB
DESVÍO Y GOL DE ALAN VELASCO PARA EL 1-0 DE BOCA ANTE CENTRAL CÓRDOBA 🔵🟡 #LPFxTNTSports Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/22Cx56mfgF
NO VALE EL GOL DE BOCA ⚽❌ Milton Giménez había convertido el 1-0 ante Central Córdoba, pero estaba en posición adelantada. #LPFxTNTSports Viví el Torneo Apertura 2026 por TNT Sports Premium y disfrutalo también en HBO Max 👉 #Suscribite https://t.co/9RzIJTMF2E pic.twitter.com/L67EItE76i
Fuente: Clarín
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